Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 19.500-20.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 19.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY24 guidance to $19.50-20.60 EPS.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.43.
In other news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $152,703.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,707.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,547,699.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $152,703.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,707.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.
