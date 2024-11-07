Jason Bliss Sells 135,000 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Stock

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) insider Jason Bliss sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $1,757,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 838,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,921,032.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SolarWinds Price Performance

SolarWinds stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 63.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. SolarWinds Co. has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $14.02.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $200.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarWinds

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 8.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,776,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,603,000 after acquiring an additional 461,061 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 834,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 825,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after purchasing an additional 269,578 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 560,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 510,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 25,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

