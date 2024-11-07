Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. The business’s revenue was down 82.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ JANX traded down $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $54.02. 499,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,129. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.43 and a beta of 3.52. Janux Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $65.60.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Janux Therapeutics

In other Janux Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 2,182 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $92,364.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,310. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 2,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $92,364.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,310. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $2,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,528.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,610 shares of company stock valued at $19,288,666 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.