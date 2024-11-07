James C. Holly Sells 5,000 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Stock

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $144,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 313,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,081,462.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BSRR traded up $5.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.59. 85,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.30 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

BSRR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 657,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,707,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 74,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

