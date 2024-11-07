Jackson Square Capital LLC Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 814 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 816.7% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 3,125.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 300.0% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 120 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. UBS Group boosted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.37.

Salesforce Stock Up 3.2 %

Salesforce stock opened at $306.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $293.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.84 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.86.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 27.83%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.57, for a total transaction of $1,069,194.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,932,595.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $255,905.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,100,399.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.57, for a total transaction of $1,069,194.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,932,595.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,973 shares of company stock worth $42,672,142. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

