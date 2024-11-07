Jackson Square Capital LLC Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 339.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,180,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,373,000 after buying an additional 911,990 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 109.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 904,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,366,000 after purchasing an additional 473,238 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 477,028.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 448,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,535,000 after acquiring an additional 448,407 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $49,000,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at about $40,955,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $176.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.58 and a 200-day moving average of $168.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.88.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

