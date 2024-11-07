Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Jackson Financial stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,287. Jackson Financial has a one year low of $38.69 and a one year high of $115.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.81.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Jackson Financial news, EVP Carrie Chelko sold 5,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $502,205.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,645,605.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on JXN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Jackson Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

