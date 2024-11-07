iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 29,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 294,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $63.35 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $55.11 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

