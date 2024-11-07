Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Takes $268,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 160.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $44,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY stock opened at $51.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $71.18. The firm has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.25.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

