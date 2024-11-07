Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.6% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $1,863,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,697,484. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,863,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,697,484. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $248,254.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,127.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,637 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,575. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 9.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE IRM opened at $114.44 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.55 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

