iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th.

iRobot Price Performance

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $204.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.90. iRobot has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $42.14.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.19). iRobot had a negative return on equity of 128.49% and a negative net margin of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.73) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iRobot will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of iRobot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 474.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iRobot by 1,167.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iRobot by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

