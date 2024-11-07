Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.69% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $15,728,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,287.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 328,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 319,065 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,298,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,718,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,021.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 173,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 157,756 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.
