Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Jmac Enterprises LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 5.8% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $36,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $508.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.34. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $369.57 and a fifty-two week high of $508.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.