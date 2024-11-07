Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a positive return on equity of 59.85%. The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Price Performance
NYSE:IVR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.15. 899,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,861. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $446.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.94.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently -152.38%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Invesco Mortgage Capital
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
