Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 5.4% in the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 35,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 33.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $768.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $735.71.

Intuit Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $648.39 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $506.97 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $623.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $626.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.05, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.81%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,755.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,755.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total transaction of $1,941,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

