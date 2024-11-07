InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Moderate Buy”

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

InterRent REIT Stock Performance

InterRent REIT has a 12 month low of C$7.31 and a 12 month high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$61.44 million during the quarter.

About InterRent REIT

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

