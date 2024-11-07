International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $66.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on INSW. StockNews.com lowered International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded International Seaways to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Shares of International Seaways stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of -0.06. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $42.08 and a 12 month high of $65.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average of $54.44.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $257.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.13 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 50.70% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Seaways will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,779,265. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexandra Kate Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $245,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,109 shares in the company, valued at $792,079.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $98,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,475 shares in the company, valued at $7,779,265. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $738,920. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 173.4% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 65.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

