Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.730-0.770 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $495.5 million-$499.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $495.7 million. Intapp also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.73-0.77 EPS.

INTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intapp from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

NASDAQ INTA traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $59.34. 527,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,434. Intapp has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $59.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.59 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.06.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $118.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intapp will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 58,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $2,860,127.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 668,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,865.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 58,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $2,860,127.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,239 shares in the company, valued at $32,950,865.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 31,666 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $1,554,483.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 772,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,917,705.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,239 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,981. Insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

