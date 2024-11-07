Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Director Sells 397 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $16,245.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,434 shares in the company, valued at $508,799.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $40.43 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $76.18. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 3.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.11.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Wayfair by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wayfair from $69.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.28.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wayfair

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.