Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Director Sells 397 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $16,245.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,434 shares in the company, valued at $508,799.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Wayfair Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:W opened at $40.43 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $76.18. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 3.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.11.
Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wayfair from $69.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.28.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Wayfair
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wayfair
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- What a Trump Win Looks Like for the Market Now and Into 2025
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.