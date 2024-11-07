Insider Selling: Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Insider Sells 715 Shares of Stock

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) insider Tony D. Oh sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $58,594.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Voya Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of VOYA traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.25. 759,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,887. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.11 and a 52 week high of $83.93.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.66%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 6,850.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 3,640.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on VOYA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VOYA

About Voya Financial

(Get Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.