Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) Director Murray B. Low sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $105,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,926,789.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.92. The company had a trading volume of 469,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,165. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.91 and a beta of 1.69. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.93.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.79 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 33.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 121,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter worth about $473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the second quarter worth about $4,739,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 11.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,094,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,181,000 after buying an additional 116,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 113,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 27,042 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRUP. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Trupanion from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Trupanion from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Trupanion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Trupanion from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

