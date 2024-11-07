Insider Selling: Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) CFO Sells 3,800 Shares of Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 3,800 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.64, for a total value of $690,232.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,765.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Standex International Stock Up 11.0 %

Shares of SXI opened at $205.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.55. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $130.04 and a 52 week high of $210.14.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.94 million. Standex International had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

SXI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Standex International from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Standex International from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 637,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,104,000 after buying an additional 27,990 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the second quarter worth $4,299,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at $4,647,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Standex International in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,523,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 32.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

See Also

