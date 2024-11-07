Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Sells 1,278 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.05, for a total transaction of $980,289.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,579.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Netflix Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $780.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $717.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $667.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $333.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $431.00 and a 1 year high of $781.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC increased its position in Netflix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.15.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

