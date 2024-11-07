Insider Selling: Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Chairman Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $4,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,258,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,935,147.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.48. 6,280,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999,728. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $45.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.42.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of FOX by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of FOX by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on FOX from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FOX from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on FOX from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOX

FOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.