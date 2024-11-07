Insider Selling: Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Director Sells 7,136 Shares of Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) Director William Richard White sold 7,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $418,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

William Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, William Richard White sold 201 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $9,320.37.

On Tuesday, October 1st, William Richard White sold 201 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $10,313.31.

IRON opened at $64.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.19. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $77.60.

Disc Medicine ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 45.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Disc Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

