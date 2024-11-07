Insider Selling: Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.46, for a total transaction of $1,023,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,880.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FIX traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $441.13. 104,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $381.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.98. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.23 and a 1-year high of $443.90.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 9.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 126.9% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

