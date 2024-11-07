Insider Selling: BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.83, for a total transaction of $235,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,061.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BOK Financial Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF traded down $5.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.62. 215,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,680. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.17. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $68.71 and a 1-year high of $119.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $888.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.26%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BOKF shares. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 361.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

