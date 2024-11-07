Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells 584 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) insider John F. Mccool sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.33, for a total value of $226,200.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $27,887.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock opened at $422.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $132.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.19 and a 1-year high of $424.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $379.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 500.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.88.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

