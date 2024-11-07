Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells 584 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) insider John F. Mccool sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.33, for a total value of $226,200.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $27,887.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Arista Networks Price Performance
ANET stock opened at $422.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $132.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.19 and a 1-year high of $424.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $379.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 500.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arista Networks
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- What a Trump Win Looks Like for the Market Now and Into 2025
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.