Insider Buying: Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) CEO Purchases 1,400 Shares of Stock

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) CEO Gunnar Kleveland bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at $590,235. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:AIN opened at $80.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.91. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $67.39 and a 52 week high of $99.41.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $298.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.51 million. Albany International had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 94.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 27.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 14.7% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Albany International by 28.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AIN shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Albany International from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

