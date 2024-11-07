Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 267.1% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 970,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,950,000 after acquiring an additional 705,997 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2,624.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 535,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,959,000 after acquiring an additional 516,233 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $9,073,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,218.7% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 234,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 216,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 41.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 420,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after acquiring an additional 122,367 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PJAN opened at $41.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.36.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

