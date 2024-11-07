Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Reaches New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $152.37 and last traded at $150.55, with a volume of 150647 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.04.

The company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.47. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $174,239.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,040,595.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 371 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $49,558.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,967,399.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,356 shares of company stock worth $3,400,709. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Ingredion by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 57,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth $1,812,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in Ingredion by 2.9% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 952,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,254,000 after buying an additional 27,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter valued at $1,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.93.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

