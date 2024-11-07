Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Reaches New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $152.37 and last traded at $150.55, with a volume of 150647 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.04.
The company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.47. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Ingredion Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.72%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on INGR
Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion
In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $174,239.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,040,595.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $174,239.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at $7,040,595.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 371 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $49,558.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,967,399.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,356 shares of company stock worth $3,400,709. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Ingredion by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 57,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth $1,812,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in Ingredion by 2.9% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 952,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,254,000 after buying an additional 27,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter valued at $1,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.
Ingredion Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.93.
Ingredion Company Profile
Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ingredion
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MGM vs. Las Vegas Sands: Which Casino Stock Is the Better Bet?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- What a Trump Win Looks Like for the Market Now and Into 2025
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.