Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.05 to $4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -3% yr/yr or $4.369 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.35 billion. Illumina also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.050-4.150 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.81. 844,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,162. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.12. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Illumina from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Illumina from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.18.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

