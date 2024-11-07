Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.05 to $4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -3% yr/yr or $4.369 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.35 billion. Illumina also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.050-4.150 EPS.
Illumina Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.81. 844,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,162. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.12. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $156.66.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illumina
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Illumina
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.