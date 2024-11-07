iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$130.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Cormark from C$127.00 to C$130.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. National Bankshares cut shares of iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$102.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on iA Financial from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered iA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$117.13.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IAG

iA Financial Stock Performance

iA Financial stock opened at C$133.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$111.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$96.70. iA Financial has a 12-month low of C$80.95 and a 12-month high of C$134.29.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.17. iA Financial had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that iA Financial will post 11.6187564 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.