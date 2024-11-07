HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $271.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

HPK stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.21. The company had a trading volume of 33,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.79. HighPeak Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Jack Hightower acquired 100,000 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,959,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,066,822.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 203,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,154,206 over the last 90 days. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of HighPeak Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.