Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Herbalife from $13.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Herbalife from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Herbalife from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Herbalife stock opened at $8.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. Herbalife has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $853.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Herbalife will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Herbalife news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $71,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $853,200. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,500 shares of company stock worth $178,250. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Herbalife by 128.3% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,124,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,603 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Herbalife by 2,053.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,977,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,346 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Herbalife by 3,832.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,157,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,880 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Herbalife by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,653,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,129,000 after acquiring an additional 692,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Herbalife by 43.7% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,228,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 677,739 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

