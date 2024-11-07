Head-To-Head Analysis: Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) & International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Volatility & Risk

Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Bancshares has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial National Financial and International Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Commercial National Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial National Financial 18.88% N/A N/A International Bancshares 39.64% 16.66% 2.66%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.9% of International Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of International Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. International Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Commercial National Financial pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. International Bancshares pays out 20.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. International Bancshares has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

This table compares Commercial National Financial and International Bancshares”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial National Financial $27.39 million 1.38 $6.17 million $1.38 6.88 International Bancshares $970.10 million 4.48 $411.77 million $6.49 10.78

International Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial. Commercial National Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

International Bancshares beats Commercial National Financial on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commercial National Financial

(Get Free Report)

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts. It also offers personal loan products, such as automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured term loans, as well as home equity loans and mortgage loans; and business loans, including secured lines of credit, business equity line of credit, SBA loans, equipment loans, real estate loans, vehicle loans, term loans, USDA loan programs, and capital access loan programs. In addition, the company provides other services comprising business VISA check cards, debit and ATM cards, business statement savings, business certificates of deposit, merchant services, night depository, telephone banking, online banking, e-statements, direct deposit of payroll for employees, child support payments, collection of receivables, and remote deposit capture, as well as treasury services. It provides its services through offices located in Barry, Gratiot, Ingham, Kent, and Montcalm counties in Michigan. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Ithaca, Michigan.

About International Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services. In addition, it offers other banking related services, such as credit cards, safety deposit boxes, collection, notary public, escrow, drive up and walk up facilities, and other customary banking services; and Internet banking services, as well as securities products through third party providers. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Laredo, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.