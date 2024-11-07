Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Raises Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in B2Gold by 21.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 184,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 33,113 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 31.6% in the second quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 6,032,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 9.6% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BTG opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.93.

B2Gold ( NYSE:BTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $492.57 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BTG. StockNews.com raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Cormark lowered B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.12.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

