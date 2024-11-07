Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Acquires 5,172 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 676.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 45.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Fluence Energy stock opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.39. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $27.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Herman E. Bulls acquired 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $168,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,123.41. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FLNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Fluence Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Fluence Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

