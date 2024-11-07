Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) Director Buys C$175,537.50 in Stock

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) Director Dahra Granovsky bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$117.03 per share, with a total value of C$175,537.50.

Shares of HPS.A traded up C$2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$119.00. 77,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.84. Hammond Power Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of C$64.74 and a 52-week high of C$160.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$132.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$119.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPS.A shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$167.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$156.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

