Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 482.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 40,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 157,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,804,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 3.8% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $288.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.43. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $193.60 and a 1-year high of $307.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.82.

Insider Activity

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

