Guggenheim Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SRPT. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

Shares of SRPT stock traded down $9.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.21. 1,546,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,456. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 264.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.85. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $75.85 and a 1 year high of $173.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 37,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.80 per share, with a total value of $4,955,684.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,003,749.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 37,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,955,684.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 284,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,003,749.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,630,000 after buying an additional 1,243,427 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 693.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 363,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,356,000 after purchasing an additional 317,277 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,257.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 240,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,135,000 after purchasing an additional 230,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 146.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,809,000 after buying an additional 160,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 174,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,537,000 after buying an additional 131,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

