GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in GSK were worth $14,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in GSK by 231.8% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GSK

In related news, major shareholder Plc Gsk bought 2,791,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,775,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,205,528. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Guggenheim lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded GSK to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.29. The company had a trading volume of 541,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.97. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.89 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3928 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

