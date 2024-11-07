GSK (NYSE:GSK) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 10,844,634 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 174% from the previous session’s volume of 3,954,231 shares.The stock last traded at $36.33 and had previously closed at $35.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised shares of GSK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

GSK Stock Up 2.1 %

GSK Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3928 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Insider Transactions at GSK

In other GSK news, major shareholder Plc Gsk bought 2,791,930 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,775,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,205,528. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GSK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of GSK by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,127 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 87,529 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 19,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

