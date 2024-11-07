Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

GO has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.66. 122,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,992. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $29.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average of $19.75.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

In other news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 200,095 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $3,259,547.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,580.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 200,095 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $3,259,547.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,580.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,844,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,096.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 500,095 shares of company stock worth $8,876,548. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 86,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Featured Stories

