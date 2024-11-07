Graypoint LLC Has $6.91 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Graypoint LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,692 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 24,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 13.4 %

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.34 and a 200-day moving average of $53.25. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $67.12.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.