Graypoint LLC Buys 5,153 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Allstate Corp boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,157,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,766,000 after purchasing an additional 627,127 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,099,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,671,000 after buying an additional 92,461 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,164,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,297,000 after buying an additional 55,016 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 935,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 697,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,718,000 after acquiring an additional 19,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $51.79 on Thursday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.79 and a 12 month high of $52.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

