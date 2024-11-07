Graypoint LLC Buys 478 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FI. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FI. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total transaction of $6,033,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,555.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total transaction of $6,033,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,555.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,890 shares of company stock worth $46,968,117. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI stock opened at $211.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.42 and a 1 year high of $211.98. The company has a market cap of $120.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.66.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

