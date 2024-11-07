Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 7.2% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 313,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 208,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 36,724 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 0.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 190,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 1,640.8% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 139,472 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 9.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graham stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.30. 5,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,056. Graham Co. has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $34.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.39. The stock has a market cap of $351.75 million, a P/E ratio of 72.16 and a beta of 0.56.

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. Graham had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $49.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Graham Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

