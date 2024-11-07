GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock Price Down 13.9% – Time to Sell?

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) was down 13.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $5.26. Approximately 1,170,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,366,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDRX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James raised GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.36.

GoodRx Trading Down 18.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GoodRx

In other news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 10,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $83,921.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 181,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 68,835 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 84,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 53,574 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

Further Reading

