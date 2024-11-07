Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 12,815,729 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 5,925,770 shares.The stock last traded at $1.95 and had previously closed at $1.86.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Globalstar from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.17 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.49 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 22.96%. On average, analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globalstar news, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $481,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,278,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,951.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,418,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,431.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $481,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,278,649 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,951.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 154.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 32,535 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Globalstar by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 307,357 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 697,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 55,368 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 28.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 318,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 70,179 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,234,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,654,000 after buying an additional 1,494,552 shares during the period. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

